iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stock Holdings Raised by Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 1.9% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $7,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 225,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,825,000. Williams Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 98,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,152,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.59 on Monday, hitting $89.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,912. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $96.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.99.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

