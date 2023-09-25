Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,928,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,402,000 after acquiring an additional 664,769 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,519,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,156,000 after purchasing an additional 251,688 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,757,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,104,000 after purchasing an additional 517,339 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,356 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,151 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,092. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.26 and a 52-week high of $119.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.04.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.2316 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

