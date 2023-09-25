Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Acquired by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHV. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 54,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 22,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.18. 124,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,779. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $69.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.19. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

