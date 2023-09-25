Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Cohen Investment Advisors LLC

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 35.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 24.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 54.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.64.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.86 on Monday, hitting $94.07. 1,035,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,197,357. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $146.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.23 and its 200 day moving average is $95.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.58%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

