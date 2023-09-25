Hengehold Capital Management LLC Buys 508 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 34,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 109.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of BIL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,735,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,214,857. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.33 and a one year high of $91.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.63.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

