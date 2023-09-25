Seaside Wealth Management Inc. Invests $222,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,478,790,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.64 on Monday, reaching $397.60. 1,442,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,786,388. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $422.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $410.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.45.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

