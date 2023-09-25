Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by First National Bank Sioux Falls

First National Bank Sioux Falls lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. HSBC started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.02.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,374,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,188,709. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.32. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84. The firm has a market cap of $151.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

