Madrona Financial Services LLC Sells 110 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Madrona Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.74 on Monday, reaching $177.88. 3,172,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,906,173. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.34. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

