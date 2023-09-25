Madrona Financial Services LLC Has $1.56 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 337.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,578 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,935,000 after purchasing an additional 128,187,856 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,400,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923,520 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 73.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,466,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,559 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 46.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,413,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,793,000 after buying an additional 2,041,010 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,548,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,062,000 after buying an additional 34,197 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EFG traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.40. 944,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

