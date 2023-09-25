Madrona Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 12,848 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $53,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,633,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,802. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.85.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

