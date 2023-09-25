First National Bank Sioux Falls Boosts Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV)

First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,966 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.9% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. First National Bank Sioux Falls owned approximately 0.28% of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 324,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after acquiring an additional 61,854 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 302,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,448,000 after buying an additional 9,078 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 57,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,627,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AVLV traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.82. 35,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,496. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.48 and a 200 day moving average of $52.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.99. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $44.02 and a 1-year high of $56.07.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.