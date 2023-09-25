Madrona Financial Services LLC Takes $776,000 Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Madrona Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,121,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,403,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286,065 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,984 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,480,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,505 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,069,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,698,000 after buying an additional 910,521 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,110,000 after buying an additional 788,079 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IYW traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $105.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,018. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $69.49 and a 1-year high of $114.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.22 and its 200 day moving average is $101.69.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

