12,548 Shares in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Acquired by AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 270.1% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 39.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

EWJ traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,449,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,986,506. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $47.64 and a twelve month high of $64.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

