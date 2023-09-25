AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWL. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 27,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1,290.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 294,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,439,000 after buying an additional 272,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 1st quarter worth $430,000.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of EWL stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $44.13. 281,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,259. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $48.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.21.

About iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

