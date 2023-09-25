AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Takes $601,000 Position in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership owned about 0.10% of iShares India 50 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 303.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the period.

Shares of INDY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,233. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.52 million, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.70. iShares India 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $46.63.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

