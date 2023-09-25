AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Grows Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 102.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 11,968 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 74.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 61,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 26,036 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.23. 120,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,894. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $47.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.0088 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

