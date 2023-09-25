ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Sold by AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) by 28.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,498 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHPT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,469,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,280 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ChargePoint by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,277,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,018,000 after purchasing an additional 178,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,056,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,472,000 after acquiring an additional 133,250 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,118,000 after acquiring an additional 153,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 3,169.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,680,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598,633 shares in the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ChargePoint news, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part purchased 1,850,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $9,990,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,607,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,678,491.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael Linse sold 12,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $109,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,473,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,261,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part acquired 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $9,990,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,607,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,678,491.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,530,266 shares of company stock valued at $26,677,695. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

Shares of ChargePoint stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $4.99. 11,475,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,031,817. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.62.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $150.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.25 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 106.73% and a negative net margin of 65.71%. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHPT. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $10.80 to $8.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.73.

ChargePoint Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

