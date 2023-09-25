AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 1,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $177.77. 11,912,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,337,021. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $199.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.27.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.