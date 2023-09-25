Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) Shares Sold by AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership owned about 0.21% of Innovator IBD 50 ETF worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FFTY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 409.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 41,872 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 60.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Get Innovator IBD 50 ETF alerts:

Innovator IBD 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FFTY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.15. The company had a trading volume of 26,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,060. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $97.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.14. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $26.97.

Innovator IBD 50 ETF Profile

The Innovator IBD 50 ETF (FFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IBD 50 index. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed stocks with aggressive growth characteristics. Holdings are selected based on fundamental and technical rankings FFTY was launched on Apr 9, 2015 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator IBD 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator IBD 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.