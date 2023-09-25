MARBLEX (MBX) One Day Volume Tops $1.30 Million

MARBLEX (MBX) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 25th. In the last week, MARBLEX has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. MARBLEX has a total market capitalization of $55.64 million and $1.30 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MARBLEX token can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00002343 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MARBLEX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MARBLEX Token Profile

MARBLEX launched on March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 323,300,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,201,649 tokens. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial. The official website for MARBLEX is marblex.io.

MARBLEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 323,300,480 with 90,201,649.16547509 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.61545482 USD and is down -1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $1,004,371.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MARBLEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MARBLEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MARBLEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MARBLEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.