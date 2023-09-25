Security National Bank Trims Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Security National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 154.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 78.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Green Brick Partners

In other news, Director David Einhorn sold 850,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $38,785,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,767,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,067,778.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on GRBK. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. B. Riley downgraded Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Green Brick Partners Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:GRBK traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.92. The stock had a trading volume of 64,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,634. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.62. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $59.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.36. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $456.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.78 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder, Challenger Homes, located in Colorado Springs. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

