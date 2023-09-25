Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Security National Bank

Security National Bank lessened its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,266,959,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.5% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCHP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.29.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $77.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,796,364. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.55. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.77 and a 52-week high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.63.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 37.96%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

