Security National Bank Has $939,000 Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Security National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,277,135,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,138,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,152,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,634 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,938,000 after acquiring an additional 876,725 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3,924.1% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 538,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,403,000 after acquiring an additional 524,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,536,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,106,000 after acquiring an additional 445,358 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.63.

Shares of ARE traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.88. The stock had a trading volume of 377,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,511. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.01 and a 52 week high of $172.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.62 and a 200 day moving average of $119.09. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.94.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.22 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 2.54%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 147.18%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

