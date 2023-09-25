Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Security National Bank

Security National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,955,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,485,575,000 after purchasing an additional 412,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,961,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,044,341,000 after purchasing an additional 157,326 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,890,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,147,000 after purchasing an additional 45,705 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $333,911,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 8.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,704,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,542,000 after acquiring an additional 207,454 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.63.

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CPT stock traded down $0.54 on Monday, hitting $97.41. The stock had a trading volume of 153,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,269. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.67 and its 200-day moving average is $107.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $97.00 and a 52-week high of $127.60.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.33%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Articles

