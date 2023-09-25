Absher Wealth Management LLC Acquires 509 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $677,739,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,071,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $288,969,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $549,346,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHEL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,992.17.

Shell Price Performance

NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.80. 1,600,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,689,912. The company has a market capitalization of $218.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.67. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $46.74 and a 1-year high of $65.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.33 and a 200 day moving average of $60.49.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.09). Shell had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $76.02 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.40%.

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

