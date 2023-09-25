Absher Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,640 Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Absher Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Waters by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waters alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WAT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Waters from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.13.

Waters Trading Up 0.3 %

Waters stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $269.71. The stock had a trading volume of 62,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,313. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.87. Waters Co. has a one year low of $248.18 and a one year high of $353.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.61.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $740.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.51 million. Waters had a return on equity of 124.03% and a net margin of 22.54%. On average, equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waters

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,165,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,382 shares in the company, valued at $4,192,065.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Waters Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.