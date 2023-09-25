Absher Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,151 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Absher Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 0.7% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Argus increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE LOW traded up $1.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $212.42. 1,806,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,830,572. The company has a market capitalization of $122.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.22. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.50 and a 12-month high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 43.31%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

