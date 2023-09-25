Absher Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 687,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,046 shares during the period. Mercury General accounts for approximately 3.4% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $20,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 23.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 40.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 19.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.42. The stock had a trading volume of 21,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,180. Mercury General Co. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $39.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.67 and a 200 day moving average of $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.01. Mercury General had a negative return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is presently -36.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Mercury General from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mercury General in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

