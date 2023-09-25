Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is HM Payson & Co.’s 9th Largest Position

HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 2.0% of HM Payson & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $88,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Mastercard by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 41,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% during the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $401.12 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $418.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $383.68.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total transaction of $1,652,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,865.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total transaction of $1,652,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,865.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total transaction of $2,481,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,565,450.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 417,360 shares of company stock valued at $165,661,878 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on MA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.88.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

