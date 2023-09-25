Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $48.44. 3,650,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,429,523. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $51.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.99.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

