Hixon Zuercher LLC Purchases 321 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,704 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 3.3% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 12.9% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 13.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 5.8% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $402.01. 223,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,652,924. The stock has a market cap of $378.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $418.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $403.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $383.68.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 417,360 shares of company stock valued at $165,661,878. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.88.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

