AtonRa Partners Reduces Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

AtonRa Partners trimmed its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,049 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up 1.5% of AtonRa Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Intuit were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit
In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total transaction of $4,808,986.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,171 shares in the company, valued at $17,778,659.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,927 shares of company stock valued at $44,218,147. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Stock Up 0.0 %
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Intuit’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Intuit Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 36.97%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $554.19.
Read Our Latest Report on Intuit
Intuit Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Intuit
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 2 Must-Have Silicon Companies That Don’t Make Microchips
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Small Caps That Have Priced In A Hard Landing For Big Upside
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- This May Have Ended Alibaba’s Winter, But Is It Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.