AtonRa Partners Reduces Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

AtonRa Partners trimmed its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,049 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up 1.5% of AtonRa Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Intuit were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total transaction of $4,808,986.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,171 shares in the company, valued at $17,778,659.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,927 shares of company stock valued at $44,218,147. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $508.67. 277,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,598,088. The company has a market capitalization of $142.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.26, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $352.63 and a 12 month high of $558.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $514.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $463.90.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Intuit’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $554.19.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

