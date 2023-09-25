Schear Investment Advisers LLC Buys 376 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Schear Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 1.2% of Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $731,000. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Accenture by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,427,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,430 shares of company stock worth $7,735,251. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ACN traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $315.68. The stock had a trading volume of 503,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,814. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $330.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $316.62 and a 200 day moving average of $298.11. The company has a market cap of $209.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ACN. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Accenture from $316.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.35.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

