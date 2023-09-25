Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 2.8% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 27,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. SimpliFi Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.7% in the second quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 96,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Finally, HTG Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VTI traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $214.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,613,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,263. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $228.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

