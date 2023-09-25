Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Position Lowered by AtonRa Partners

AtonRa Partners trimmed its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Snowflake were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 153.7% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 1,264.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Stock Up 0.3 %

Snowflake stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $150.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,206,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,674,462. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $119.27 and a one year high of $193.94. The firm has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.22 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

SNOW has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Snowflake from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Scotiabank upgraded Snowflake from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.30.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.53, for a total transaction of $2,195,198.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at $6,986,766.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.53, for a total transaction of $2,195,198.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,986,766.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $227,310.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 764,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,836,721.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 642,664 shares of company stock valued at $113,526,822 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

