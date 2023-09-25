Insider Buying: SDI Limited (ASX:SDI) Insider Acquires 17,000 Shares of Stock

SDI Limited (ASX:SDI – Get Free Report) insider John Slaviero acquired 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.82 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,889.00 ($8,960.65).

SDI Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.11.

SDI Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. SDI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

SDI Company Profile

SDI Limited engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of dental restorative materials, whitening systems, and other dental materials in Australia. It provides adhesives, alloys, cement, composites, etchants, glass ionomers, sealants, and tooth desensitizing agents and whitening products, as well as equipment and accessories.

