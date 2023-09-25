Martin Monro Purchases 10,000 Shares of Fleetwood Limited (ASX:FWD) Stock

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2023

Fleetwood Limited (ASX:FWDGet Free Report) insider Martin Monro purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.86 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,620.00 ($12,012.90).

Fleetwood Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.78.

About Fleetwood

(Get Free Report)

Fleetwood Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of modular accommodation units in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: RV Solutions, Building Solutions, and Community Solutions. The company also engages in the operation of accommodation villages; develops and commercialize keyless locks and energy management systems; and manufacture, installation, and distribution of recreational vehicle parts and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fleetwood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fleetwood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.