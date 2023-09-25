Martin Monro Purchases 10,000 Shares of Fleetwood Limited (ASX:FWD) Stock

Fleetwood Limited (ASX:FWD – Get Free Report) insider Martin Monro purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.86 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,620.00 ($12,012.90).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Fleetwood Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of modular accommodation units in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: RV Solutions, Building Solutions, and Community Solutions. The company also engages in the operation of accommodation villages; develops and commercialize keyless locks and energy management systems; and manufacture, installation, and distribution of recreational vehicle parts and accessories.

