Martin Monro Purchases 10,000 Shares of Fleetwood Limited (ASX:FWD) Stock

Fleetwood Limited (ASX:FWD – Get Free Report) insider Martin Monro purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.86 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,620.00 ($12,012.90).
Fleetwood Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.78.
About Fleetwood
