Dateline Resources Limited (ASX:DTR) Insider Stephen Baghdadi Acquires 2,507,464 Shares

Dateline Resources Limited (ASX:DTRGet Free Report) insider Stephen Baghdadi bought 2,507,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$30,089.57 ($19,412.62).

Dateline Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,166.13, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Dateline Resources Company Profile

Dateline Resources Limited engages in mining and exploration of gold properties in the United States and Fiji. The company holds 100% interests in the Gold Links, Green Mountain, Sacramento, Raymond and Carter mines, and Lucky Strike projects located in Colorado; and the Colosseum Gold Mine situated in San Bernardino County, California.

