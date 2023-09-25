Dateline Resources Limited (ASX:DTR) Insider Stephen Baghdadi Acquires 2,507,464 Shares

Dateline Resources Limited (ASX:DTR – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Baghdadi bought 2,507,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$30,089.57 ($19,412.62).
Dateline Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,166.13, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.12.
Dateline Resources Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dateline Resources
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 2 Must-Have Silicon Companies That Don’t Make Microchips
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- Small Caps That Have Priced In A Hard Landing For Big Upside
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- This May Have Ended Alibaba’s Winter, But Is It Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Dateline Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dateline Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.