Novonix Limited (ASX:NVX) Insider Andrew Liveris Acquires 360,000 Shares

Novonix Limited (ASX:NVX – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Liveris purchased 360,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.82 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of A$295,200.00 ($190,451.61).

Novonix Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 17.45, a quick ratio of 18.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.27.

About Novonix

Featured Stories

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Battery Materials, Battery Technology, and Graphite Exploration. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials.

