Insider Buying: Polymetals Resources Ltd (ASX:POL) Insider Purchases 90,022 Shares of Stock

Polymetals Resources Ltd (ASX:POLGet Free Report) insider David Sproule bought 90,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.31 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$27,546.73 ($17,772.09).

David Sproule also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, September 13th, David Sproule bought 409,978 shares of Polymetals Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$124,633.31 ($80,408.59).
  • On Thursday, July 27th, David Sproule acquired 199,230 shares of Polymetals Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.32 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$64,351.29 ($41,516.96).
  • On Thursday, July 20th, David Sproule acquired 150,000 shares of Polymetals Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.31 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$46,800.00 ($30,193.55).

Polymetals Resources Ltd engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in West Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Alahiné licence covering an area of approximately 64.2 square kilometers; and the Mansala licence covering an area of approximately 48.2 square kilometers located in the Siguiri Basin.

