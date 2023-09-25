Widgie Nickel Limited (ASX:WIN) Insider Johannes Norregaard Purchases 272,788 Shares

Widgie Nickel Limited (ASX:WIN – Get Free Report) insider Johannes Norregaard acquired 272,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.22 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$58,649.42 ($37,838.34).

Widgie Nickel Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Widgie Nickel Company Profile

Widgie Nickel Limited operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Australia. The company explores for nickel. It owns the Mt Edwards nickel project that's covers an area of 240 square kilometers located in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Perth, Australia.

