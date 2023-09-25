IncentiaPay Limited (ASX:INP) Insider Dean Palmer Sells 6,200,456 Shares

IncentiaPay Limited (ASX:INP – Get Free Report) insider Dean Palmer sold 6,200,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01), for a total value of A$49,603.65 ($32,002.35).
IncentiaPay Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.83, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.24.
About IncentiaPay
