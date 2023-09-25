IncentiaPay Limited (ASX:INP) Insider Dean Palmer Sells 6,200,456 Shares

IncentiaPay Limited (ASX:INP – Get Free Report) insider Dean Palmer sold 6,200,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01), for a total value of A$49,603.65 ($32,002.35).

IncentiaPay Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.83, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Get IncentiaPay alerts:

About IncentiaPay

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

IncentiaPay Limited operates an entertainment, lifestyles, and rewards platform in Australia and New Zealand. It owns entertainment membership app and corporate frequent values product. The company offers access to various 2-for-1 and up to 50% off offers from business partners in dining, travel, activities, and retail.

Receive News & Ratings for IncentiaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IncentiaPay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.