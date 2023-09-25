Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Invests $226,000 in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Raymond James by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Raymond James by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Raymond James by 3.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Raymond James by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Raymond James by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RJF shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Raymond James from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

In other Raymond James news, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $409,527.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,476.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RJF traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.83. 143,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,034. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.06. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.43.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.25). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 21.21%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

