Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 139,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises approximately 4.5% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $27,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 267.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $1,976,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,975,717.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $5,661,500. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ADI traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $173.96. 896,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,407,945. The company has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $200.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.08 and its 200-day moving average is $185.46.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 46.74%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

