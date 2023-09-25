Rothschild Investment Corp IL Boosts Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,682,000 after buying an additional 65,287 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.83.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE WEC traded down $1.23 on Monday, hitting $84.21. 325,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $101.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.