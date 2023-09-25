Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Holdings Decreased by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,832 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,167 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 30,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,721,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,552,290. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.59 and a beta of 2.05. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $71.43.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. CIBC set a $75.00 price target on Shopify and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Shopify from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.37.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

