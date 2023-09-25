Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNW. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNW traded down $0.78 on Monday, hitting $77.03. 141,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,221. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.45. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $86.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.25). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

PNW has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.10.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

See Also

