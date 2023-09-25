Absher Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 328,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,989 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank makes up 6.7% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC owned 0.20% of M&T Bank worth $40,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its position in M&T Bank by 501.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 86,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after purchasing an additional 72,308 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd lifted its position in M&T Bank by 74.2% during the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 216,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,993,000 after purchasing an additional 92,288 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $399,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the second quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in M&T Bank by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 83,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,045,000 after purchasing an additional 42,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $136,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $187,333.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,163.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $136,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,876 shares of company stock worth $7,819,234 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTB. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $153.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.27.

M&T Bank Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MTB traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.76. 177,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,728. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.08 and its 200-day moving average is $125.44. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $109.36 and a 12-month high of $192.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.89. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 30.81%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading

