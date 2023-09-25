Core Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 3,332 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Core Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 332.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,333 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 0.7% of Core Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Core Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 102.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,738. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $271.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.48. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.63.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

