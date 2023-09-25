Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,931 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,569 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 4,931 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 323.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BTU traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.75. 744,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,583,101. Peabody Energy Co. has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $32.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.42. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The coal producer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.38). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.30%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BTU. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

